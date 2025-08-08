Milpitas Trojans Athletic Booster Club, Inc.

Milpitas Trojans Athletic Booster Club, Inc.

MTABC Memberships Vaild Aug 2025 - Jun 2026

Single Membership
$50

Valid for one year

1 Individual Home Game Season Pass

Includes a season pass which allows you FREE access to all MHS home athletic games. You can save over 75%+ on ticket fees.

*Does not include CCS Playoffs or offsite games.

(ONCE THE MEMBERSHIP FORM AND PAYMENT HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED, NO CHANGES WILL BE ALLOWED, AND NO REFUNDS)

Dual Membership
$80

Valid for one year

2 Individual Home Game Season Passes

Includes 2 season pass which allows you FREE access to all MHS home athletic games. You can save over 75%+ on ticket fees.

*Does not include CCS Playoffs or offsite games.

(ONCE THE MEMBERSHIP FORM AND PAYMENT HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED, NO CHANGES WILL BE ALLOWED, AND NO REFUNDS)

Family of 4 Membership
$135

Valid for one year

4 Individual Home Game Season Passes

Includes 4 season pass which allows you FREE access to all MHS home athletic games. You can save over 75%+ on ticket fees.

*Does not include CCS Playoffs or offsite games.

(ONCE THE MEMBERSHIP FORM AND PAYMENT HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED, NO CHANGES WILL BE ALLOWED, AND NO REFUNDS)

