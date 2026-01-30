MTACF's Shop

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This on-demand recording of our Advocacy Workshop is designed for families, providers, and community members who want to understand how advocacy actually works—and how to participate in ways that make a real impact.
In this workshop, you’ll learn how to identify where to advocate, when your input matters most, and how to share experiences in ways decision-makers are more likely to hear. We also explore the importance of collective action, clear calls to action, and staying engaged over time, without burnout or overwhelm.
Stay informed on increasing Medicaid oversight with this breakdown of recent federal guidance on fraud, waste, and abuse enforcement. This post explains what CMS is signaling to states, why provider revalidation is accelerating, and how “high-risk” providers are being prioritized for review.
You’ll also get practical steps providers can take now to strengthen documentation, billing practices, and enrollment records to stay prepared for increased scrutiny.
A must-read for Medicaid providers and waiver-based organizations looking to stay proactive, compliant, and ahead of upcoming changes.
You can also join our business owner community to access this information and more for free, along with ongoing updates, resources, and support for navigating the waiver space.
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