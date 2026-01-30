MTACF's Shop

This on-demand recording of our Advocacy Workshop is designed for families, providers, and community members who want to understand how advocacy actually works—and how to participate in ways that make a real impact.





In this workshop, you’ll learn how to identify where to advocate, when your input matters most, and how to share experiences in ways decision-makers are more likely to hear. We also explore the importance of collective action, clear calls to action, and staying engaged over time, without burnout or overwhelm.