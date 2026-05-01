More Than A Melody Development Group

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More Than A Melody Development Group

About this event

MTAM Founder's Brunch 10 Year Celebration

31104 Mound Rd

Warren, MI 48092, USA

Founder's Brunch (General)
$65

Experience a gathering created to honor vision, strengthen the community connected to More Than a Melody! Prayer, Praise, and a powerful Word. Registrants will also receive a special gift of appreciation. Thank you for attending!

Founder's Brunch (Group)
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets must be purchased as a group! Experience a gathering created to honor vision, strengthen the community connected to More Than a Melody! Prayer, Praise, and a powerful Word. Registrants will also receive a special gift of appreciation. Thank you for attending!

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