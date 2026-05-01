MTAM Founder's Brunch 10 Year Celebration

About this event
Experience a gathering created to honor vision, strengthen the community connected to More Than a Melody! Prayer, Praise, and a powerful Word. Registrants will also receive a special gift of appreciation. Thank you for attending!
Tickets must be purchased as a group! Experience a gathering created to honor vision, strengthen the community connected to More Than a Melody! Prayer, Praise, and a powerful Word. Registrants will also receive a special gift of appreciation. Thank you for attending!
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