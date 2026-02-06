Transition/Radical Roots MTB Demo Day - February 24, 2026

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About this event
Sign up here to attend our ride and NOT rent a demo bike!
Sentinel Carbon XT Available
Bikes available first come first serve:
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2
Patrol Carbon GX AXS
Smuggler Carbon GX
Spur XO AXS
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bikes available (first come first serve):
Spur XO AXS
Smuggler Carbon XO AXS
Sentinel Carbon XO AXS
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2
Patrol Carbon GX AXS
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Regulator CX XT
Relay Carbon XO AXS
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Regulator SX XT available
$
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