Shifting Gears

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Shifting Gears

About this event

Transition/Radical Roots MTB Demo Day - February 24, 2026

5090 Samish Way

Bellingham, WA 98229, USA

I don't need a bike!
Free

Sign up here to attend our ride and NOT rent a demo bike!

Demo Bike- Extra Small
Free

Sentinel Carbon XT Available

Demo Bike- Small
Free

Bikes available first come first serve:
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2

Patrol Carbon GX AXS

Smuggler Carbon GX

Spur XO AXS

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo Bike- Medium
Free

Bikes available (first come first serve):
Spur XO AXS

Smuggler Carbon XO AXS

Sentinel Carbon XO AXS
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo Bike- Large
Free

Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2

Patrol Carbon GX AXS

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo E-Bike -Small
Free

Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Regulator CX XT

Relay Carbon XO AXS

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo E-Bike- Medium
Free

Regulator SX XT available

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