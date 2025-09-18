About this event
November 17 - Payment #3
December 22 - Payment #4
January 12- Payment #5
January 26 - Final Payment
You can add actual amount or balance in the "Add a donation" section!
November 17 - Payment #3
December 22 - Payment #4
January 12- Payment #5
January 26 - Final Payment
You can add actual amount or balance in the "Add a donation" section!
Initial payment/deposit DUE SEPTEMBER 22
Initial payment/deposit DUE SEPTEMBER 22
This includes Thurs dinner and boxed meals for lunch/dinner on Friday and Saturday. $110 per person (student AND adult) DUE by 2/4
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!