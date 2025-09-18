Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting INC

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Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting INC

About this event

MTCA 2026

STUDENT PAYMENT item
STUDENT PAYMENT
$375

November 17 - Payment #3

December 22 - Payment #4

January 12- Payment #5

January 26 - Final Payment

You can add actual amount or balance in the "Add a donation" section!

ADULT/Parent/Chaperone/Guest PAYMENT item
ADULT/Parent/Chaperone/Guest PAYMENT
$300

November 17 - Payment #3

December 22 - Payment #4

January 12- Payment #5

January 26 - Final Payment

You can add actual amount or balance in the "Add a donation" section!

MTCA Payment STUDENT DEPOSIT item
MTCA Payment STUDENT DEPOSIT
$300

Initial payment/deposit DUE SEPTEMBER 22

MTCA Payment ADULT/Parent/Chaperone/Guest DEPOSIT item
MTCA Payment ADULT/Parent/Chaperone/Guest DEPOSIT
$150

Initial payment/deposit DUE SEPTEMBER 22

MTCA 2026 GROUP MEALS item
MTCA 2026 GROUP MEALS
$110

This includes Thurs dinner and boxed meals for lunch/dinner on Friday and Saturday. $110 per person (student AND adult) DUE by 2/4

Add a donation for Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting INC

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