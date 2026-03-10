5th Grade Fundraiser Auction

Half-Day Summer Camp Experience – $329 Value





Give your child a week of summer fun! This certificate is valid for one full week of half-day summer camp (valued at $329). Campers will enjoy engaging activities, friendships, and an unforgettable summer experience.





Prefer a full day? The certificate may be applied toward a full-day camp, with the winning bidder paying the difference in cost.





Important: The original certificate must be presented at check-in during your selected camp week.