5th Grade Fundraiser Auction

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Starting bid
Brighten your smile with this professional teeth whitening treatment from Costa Dentistry (valued at $750). Achieve a noticeably whiter, more confident smile with expert care from a trusted dental team.
Starting bid
Experience the convenience of expert chiropractic care brought directly to you. This item includes $225 1-hour service with Optimum Wellness Chiropractic, a mobile chiropractic provider focused on improving alignment, relieving tension, and supporting overall wellness.
Starting bid
Half-Day Summer Camp Experience – $329 Value
Give your child a week of summer fun! This certificate is valid for one full week of half-day summer camp (valued at $329). Campers will enjoy engaging activities, friendships, and an unforgettable summer experience.
Prefer a full day? The certificate may be applied toward a full-day camp, with the winning bidder paying the difference in cost.
Important: The original certificate must be presented at check-in during your selected camp week.
Starting bid
Tennis Academy Summer Camp – 1 Week ($340 Value)
Serve up an unforgettable summer experience! This item includes one week of Tennis Academy Summer Camp (valued at $340), where campers will build skills, confidence, and have fun on the court with expert instruction and engaging activities.
Starting bid
Monty Football Summer Camp – 1 Week ($350 Value)
Score big this summer! This item includes one week of Monty Football Summer Camp (valued at $350), where young athletes will develop football fundamentals, teamwork, and confidence through high-energy drills and coaching.
Camp runs Monday–Thursday, approximately 3 hours per day, offering a fun and active environment for players to learn and improve their skills.
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $25 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $25 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $25 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $25 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $25 🎓🚗
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