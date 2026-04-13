MTF Fundraiser Disc 2026

Support a great cause and snag something special with the Mad Tree Foundation 2026 Fundraiser Disc.



This limited-availability fundraiser disc is more than just a disc. Each order also comes with a surprise inclusion, making every purchase a little more fun and unique.



Supplies are limited, and once they are gone, they are gone. Order quickly or miss out.



Proceeds from every purchase support the Mad Tree Foundation and help further its mission of building community and supporting great causes through disc golf.