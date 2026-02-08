My Tennis Game

MTG BOCA RATON 9701 Donna Klein Blvb

MTG RED BALL AGES 5-10 Tue. & Thurs. 4-5pm
$180

No expiration

Class Ages: 5-10

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1 hour.

Students will learn:

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice


MTG Green + Yellow BALL Age 11-16 Tue. & Thurs. 5pm-6:30pm
$270

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 11-16

Level: Intermediate

Class Duration: 1 and 1/2 hour.

Students will learn:

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency.
MTG Saturdays (Ages 5-10) Time: 11am-12pm
$117

Renews monthly

Saturday Tennis Classes for Ages 5-10. This is a 1 hour class on Saturdays at 9am.

MTG Saturdays (Ages 11-16) Time: 12pm=1pm
$117

Renews monthly

Saturday Tennis Classes for Ages 11-16. This is an 1hour class on Saturdays at 12pm-1pm.

MTG one time DROPIN (Ages 5-10)
$30

No expiration

Drop-in for Ages 5-10 for any of the following class days:

Tues & thurs.

Sat.

MTG one time DROPIN (Ages 11-16
$40

No expiration

Drop-in for Ages 11-16 for any of the following class days:

Tues & thurs.


MTG Saturday one time DROPIN (Ages 11-40
$30

Renews monthly

Drop-in for Ages 11-16 Saturday classes.

