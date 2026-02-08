MTG BOCA RATON 9701 Donna Klein Blvb

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Class Ages: 5-10
Level: Beginner- Intermediate
Class Duration: 1 hour.
Students will learn:
Renews monthly
Class Ages: 11-16
Level: Intermediate
Class Duration: 1 and 1/2 hour.
Students will learn:
Renews monthly
Saturday Tennis Classes for Ages 5-10. This is a 1 hour class on Saturdays at 9am.
Renews monthly
Saturday Tennis Classes for Ages 11-16. This is an 1hour class on Saturdays at 12pm-1pm.
No expiration
Drop-in for Ages 5-10 for any of the following class days:
Tues & thurs.
Sat.
No expiration
Drop-in for Ages 11-16 for any of the following class days:
Tues & thurs.
Renews monthly
Drop-in for Ages 11-16 Saturday classes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!