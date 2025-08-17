Tennis For A Better Life Inc

Hosted by

Tennis For A Better Life Inc

About this event

MTG'S Junior Boys & Girls Challenge

502 E Sadie St

Brandon, FL 33510, USA

Ages 11-12 Green Dot Ball
$80

Requirement: Players(boys & girls) must be able to serve and rally with green dot from the baseline to participate. Players may choose to play up or down base on their level

Ages 13-14 Yellow Ball
$80

Requirement: Players must be able to serve and rally with yellow ball from the baseline to participate. Players can choose to play up or down base on their level

Ages 15-16 Yellow Ball
$80

Requirement: Players must be able to serve and rally with yellow ball from the baseline to participate. Players can choose to play up or down base on their level

Add a donation for Tennis For A Better Life Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!