MTG Junior Boys & Girls Challenge 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Requirement: Players(boys & girls) must be able to serve and rally with green dot from the baseline to participate. Players may choose to play up or down base on their level
Requirement: Players must be able to serve and rally with yellow ball from the baseline to participate. Players can choose to play up or down base on their level
Requirement: Players must be able to serve and rally with yellow ball from the baseline to participate. Players can choose to play up or down base on their level
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!