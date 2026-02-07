Music Theatre Kansas City

Offered by

Music Theatre Kansas City

About the memberships

MTKC Alumni Association

"BAKER" LEVEL
$49

Valid until July 16, 2027

15% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions 

"BROADWAY" LEVEL
$99

Valid until July 16, 2027

20% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions +

2 “BOGO” passes


Alumni Spotlight Feature in digital pre-show and social media


Discounted Tuition for family (children / siblings)

"LEGACY" LEVEL
$99

Valid until July 16, 2027

+

$25 recurring monthly donation


30% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions +

4 “BOGO” passes


Alumni Spotlight Feature in digital pre-show and social media


Free company advertisement in digital pre-show


Discounted Tuition for family (children / siblings)


Referral Bonuses

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