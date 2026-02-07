MTKC Alumni Association

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
15% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions
Valid until July 16, 2027
20% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions +
2 “BOGO” passes
Alumni Spotlight Feature in digital pre-show and social media
Discounted Tuition for family (children / siblings)
Valid until July 16, 2027
+
$25 recurring monthly donation
30% discount on tickets to MTKC / MTKC Pro productions +
4 “BOGO” passes
Alumni Spotlight Feature in digital pre-show and social media
Free company advertisement in digital pre-show
Discounted Tuition for family (children / siblings)
Referral Bonuses
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