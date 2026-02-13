MTM Foundation

Hosted by

MTM Foundation

About this event

MTM Scholarship Gala

1505 Eutaw Pl

Baltimore, MD 21217, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas (cocktail hour 6:00 to 7:00pm).

Table Sponsor
$2,100

Reserved table for 8

Sponsor recognition, included in program material. VIP Cocktail hour included.

Sponsored a youth
$75

Youth sponsored seats. We will have roughly 20 youth seats available.

Video advertisements and acknowledgements
$300

Video you with have up to 1 minute to advertise your products of services these videos will be played twice during the scholarship gala. We are only accepting 5 videos. Donation is up to you.

Add a donation for MTM Foundation

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