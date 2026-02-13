MTM Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas (cocktail hour 6:00 to 7:00pm).
Reserved table for 8
Sponsor recognition, included in program material. VIP Cocktail hour included.
Youth sponsored seats. We will have roughly 20 youth seats available.
Video you with have up to 1 minute to advertise your products of services these videos will be played twice during the scholarship gala. We are only accepting 5 videos. Donation is up to you.
$
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