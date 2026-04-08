MTN 2nd Annual Hearts in Action Masquerade Ball “Unmasking A Better Tomorrow”

This level of sponsorship is the force behind transformation. You are helping us unmask a better tomorrow by providing 100 meals, supports pantry operations, and fuels MTN’s expansion during a critical relocation.

You will receive:

• Recognition as a Visionary Sponsor in press releases, PSAs, event website, posters, and digital invites

• Premium Table for 10 with priority placement

• Full-page ad in event journal

• Stage recognition during the event

• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 1 year

• Prominent name/logo placement on sponsor board

• Two dedicated social media posts

• 3 sheets of raffle tickets



