MTN Organization, Inc

Hosted by

MTN Organization, Inc

About this event

MTN 2nd Annual Hearts in Action Masquerade Ball “Unmasking A Better Tomorrow”

Eagle Oaks Country Club 20 Shore Oaks Dr

Farmingdale, NJ 07727, USA

Sorry I can’t attend. Here is my gift.
$100

Celebrating in Spirit. Sorry I can’t make it but want to contribute to your wonderful mission.

Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

This level of sponsorship is the force behind transformation. You are helping us unmask a better tomorrow by providing 100 meals, supports pantry operations, and fuels MTN’s expansion during a critical relocation.

You will receive: 
• Recognition as a Visionary Sponsor in press releases, PSAs, event website, posters, and digital invites
• Premium Table for 10 with priority placement
• Full-page ad in event journal
• Stage recognition during the event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 1 year
• Prominent name/logo placement on sponsor board
• Two dedicated social media posts
• 3 sheets of raffle tickets

Legacy Sponsor
$3,500

This level of sponsorship creates a legacy of compassion that lives beyond the moment. It Supports Thanksgiving baskets for 60 families or holiday toys for hundreds of children.

You will receive:
• Name mentioned as Legacy Sponsor in promotional releases and PSAs
• Premium seating - 6 tickets
• ½-page ad in journal
• Stage recognition throughout event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website       for 3 months
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• 2 sheets of raffle tickets

Illumination Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship brings light into spaces where hope is needed most. Your help will provide 75 backpacks with supplies to students


You will receive:
• Recognition in digital promotional materials
• 5 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• ¼-page ad in event journal

Compassion Sponsor
$1,500

This level of sponsorship helps us Meet the need with heart and purpose.You will be supporting weekly pantry operations that feed families daily
You will receive:
• Name/logo included in digital materials and invites
• 3 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Social media spotlight
• One banner/sign at event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• Business card-size ad in journal

Promise Sponsor
$750

This level of sponsorship Invests in brighter futures, one family at a time. Your help provides essential groceries for multiple families in crisis


Benefits:

2 event ticket

Name listed in program

Event signage recognition

Community Sponsor
$500

This level of sponsorship says you are standing with MTN to ensure hunger can’t win. Your help provides meals and essentials for underserved individuals


Benefits:

1 event ticket

Name listed in program & screen

Drink Sponsor
$2,500

This level of sponsorship gives you:

  • Exclusive Naming Rights
    Recognition as the Official Drink Sponsor of the gala.
  • Signature Cocktail Branding
    Opportunity to name and brand a featured signature drink served during the event.
  • Premium On-Site Visibility
    Logo placement on bar signage
  • Verbal Recognition
    Acknowledgment by the emcee during the event
  • Print Exposure
    Logo under sponsor in event program .
  • Social Media Recognition
    Dedicated sponsor highlight post



Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition shout out by DJ and logo on stage screens periodically throughout the night.

Step and Repeat Sponsor
$1,500

Branding on the step and repeat back drop, to be used for photo opportunities throughout the night. We require your vector logo in high definition quality

Gala Admission page 2 click other add zero to avoid fees
$135
Available until May 16

Your ticket includes admission to an unforgettable evening with cocktail hour, sit down dinner, open bar, gift auction, entertainment and dancing. Please wear your fanciest mask.

Table of 10
$1,350
Available until May 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This level includes Admission for 10 guest to experience and unforgettable evening with cocktail hour, sit down dinner, open bar, gift auction, entertainment and dancing. Please wear your fanciest mask.

Add a donation for MTN Organization, Inc

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