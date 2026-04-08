MTN 2nd Annual Hearts in Action Masquerade Ball “Unmasking A Better Tomorrow”

About this event
Farmingdale, NJ 07727, USA
Celebrating in Spirit. Sorry I can’t make it but want to contribute to your wonderful mission.
This level of sponsorship is the force behind transformation. You are helping us unmask a better tomorrow by providing 100 meals, supports pantry operations, and fuels MTN’s expansion during a critical relocation.
You will receive:
• Recognition as a Visionary Sponsor in press releases, PSAs, event website, posters, and digital invites
• Premium Table for 10 with priority placement
• Full-page ad in event journal
• Stage recognition during the event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 1 year
• Prominent name/logo placement on sponsor board
• Two dedicated social media posts
• 3 sheets of raffle tickets
This level of sponsorship creates a legacy of compassion that lives beyond the moment. It Supports Thanksgiving baskets for 60 families or holiday toys for hundreds of children.
You will receive:
• Name mentioned as Legacy Sponsor in promotional releases and PSAs
• Premium seating - 6 tickets
• ½-page ad in journal
• Stage recognition throughout event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 3 months
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• 2 sheets of raffle tickets
This sponsorship brings light into spaces where hope is needed most. Your help will provide 75 backpacks with supplies to students
You will receive:
• Recognition in digital promotional materials
• 5 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• ¼-page ad in event journal
This level of sponsorship helps us Meet the need with heart and purpose.You will be supporting weekly pantry operations that feed families daily
You will receive:
• Name/logo included in digital materials and invites
• 3 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Social media spotlight
• One banner/sign at event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• Business card-size ad in journal
This level of sponsorship Invests in brighter futures, one family at a time. Your help provides essential groceries for multiple families in crisis
Benefits:
• 2 event ticket
• Name listed in program
• Event signage recognition
This level of sponsorship says you are standing with MTN to ensure hunger can’t win. Your help provides meals and essentials for underserved individuals
Benefits:
• 1 event ticket
• Name listed in program & screen
This level of sponsorship gives you:
Recognition shout out by DJ and logo on stage screens periodically throughout the night.
Branding on the step and repeat back drop, to be used for photo opportunities throughout the night. We require your vector logo in high definition quality
Your ticket includes admission to an unforgettable evening with cocktail hour, sit down dinner, open bar, gift auction, entertainment and dancing. Please wear your fanciest mask.
This level includes Admission for 10 guest to experience and unforgettable evening with cocktail hour, sit down dinner, open bar, gift auction, entertainment and dancing. Please wear your fanciest mask.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!