Mu Delta Zeta Online Fundraising Shop

Get moving for a mission! 💃🏽 Join the Mu Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, in partnership with the Five Pearlz Hope Foundation, for our Zumba for a Cause fundraiser supporting Jazz Night 2026 – “Rhythm & Blue NoteZ.”





Your $10 donation helps fund scholarships for local students and supports our signature Jazz Night celebration. Every step you take helps us serve our community through Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.





💙 All proceeds benefit the Mu Delta Zeta Scholarship Fund in support of Jazz Night 2026.