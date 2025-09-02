Mu Iota Alumni Association's Silent Auction

1050 W Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
Value: $366
Travel in style with the chic and functional BEIS Luggage Set, including a carry-on and weekender bag designed for the modern traveler. With thoughtful compartments, durable materials, and signature BEIS detailing, this set makes every getaway effortless and elegant.
Whether you’re headed on a weekend retreat or a business trip, BEIS ensures you arrive organized — and in style.
Value: $400
Unlock the world with a $400 Hotel Gift by Experience Gift, redeemable for over 750,000 hotels worldwide, powered by Expedia.
From cozy boutiques to 5-star resorts, enjoy your dream stay in 170+ countries. Perfect for a romantic getaway, family adventure, or solo recharge — the choice is yours!
Value: $400
Step into wellness with the Oura Ring Gen 4, a cutting-edge health tracker that monitors sleep, activity, and readiness — helping you optimize your lifestyle through science-backed insights.
Paired with a plush luxury robe, this set brings comfort and calm to your self-care routine.
Value: $218
Designed to evolve with you, this OZAIZ bundle redefines mindful luxury through multifunctional, refillable design.
Includes:
✨ AIZ Carafe + ZAI Tumbler (Citron) – Hand-blown glass that doubles as décor.
✨ Santal + Spice Refillable Candle – A warm, grounding aroma for your space.
✨ Geo Pillar Candle Set – Sculptural and serene, perfect for any centerpiece.
Each OZAIZ piece invites you to slow down, live intentionally, and embrace sustainable beauty.
Value: $340
Pamper yourself from head to toe with this indulgent Self-Care & Wellness Basket, featuring:
💆🏾♀️ $140 Hand & Stone Gift Card – Treat yourself to a relaxing massage or facial.
$150 Lululemon Gift Cards – Shop your favorite athletic or lounge wear.
☕ Cozy Comfort Set – Includes a coffee mug, honey soap, fuzzy socks, wooden scalp massager, luxury blanket, silk eye mask, frame, and candle.
This is your sign to prioritize rest, reflection, and relaxation.
