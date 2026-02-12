Mu Lambda Foundation Alpha Brick Fundraiser

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Black Onyx 8x4x2.25-inch, 8 lb. rectangular custom engraved block made of polished marble or onyx, housed in a wooden gift chest, used in the commemorative building and protecting of legacies, to be passed down through the generations.
Gold Marble Black 8x4x2.25-inch, 8 lb. rectangular custom engraved block made of polished marble or onyx, housed in a wooden gift chest, used in the commemorative building and protecting of legacies, to be passed down through the generations.
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