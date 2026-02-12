Mu Lambda Foundation, Inc.

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Mu Lambda Foundation, Inc.

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Mu Lambda Foundation Alpha Brick Fundraiser

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Onyx Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case item
Onyx Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case item
Onyx Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case
$175

Black Onyx 8x4x2.25-inch, 8 lb. rectangular custom engraved block made of polished marble or onyx, housed in a wooden gift chest, used in the commemorative building and protecting of legacies, to be passed down through the generations.

Gold Marble Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case item
Gold Marble Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case item
Gold Marble Alpha Phi Alpha Brick and Wooden Case
$175

Gold Marble Black 8x4x2.25-inch, 8 lb. rectangular custom engraved block made of polished marble or onyx, housed in a wooden gift chest, used in the commemorative building and protecting of legacies, to be passed down through the generations.

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