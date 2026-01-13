Mu Lambda Foundation, Inc.

Offered by

Mu Lambda Foundation, Inc.

About the memberships

Mu Lambda LATE Chapter Dues Payment Plan

Life Member Payment Plan Dues
$68.33

Renews monthly

If you are a life member and want to pay your Chapter Dues and MLF Portion in 6 installments.

Non-Life Member Payment Plan Dues
$107.50

Renews monthly

You are not a life member and will be paying your Grand Tax, Chapter dues and MLF portion in 6 installments.

Non-Life Member You Pay Grand Tax to Frat Payment Plan
$68.33

Renews monthly

Your a non-life member and you will pay your Grand Tax directly to the fraternity.

Life Member in Grad School Payment Plan Dues
$60

Renews monthly

You are a life member in Graduate School and you are paying your Chapter and MLF portion in 6 installments.

Non-Life Member in Grad School Payment Plan Dues
$99.16

Renews monthly

You are not a life member and will be paying grand tax, chapter dues and MLF in 6 installments.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!