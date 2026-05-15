Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated - Mu Lambda Zeta chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated - Mu Lambda Zeta chapter

About the memberships

Mu Lambda Zeta chapter local dues

Local dues - Full Payment 2026-2027
$300

No expiration

This selection is for full payment of local dues for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.

Local dues - Partial Payment Option #1 2026-2027
$100

No expiration

This selection is for partial installments of $100 each until total payment of local dues is fulfilled for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.

Local dues - Partial Payment Option #2 2026-2027
$50

No expiration

This selection is for partial installments of $50 each until total payment of local dues is fulfilled for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.

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