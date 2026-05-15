Mu Lambda Zeta chapter local dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
This selection is for full payment of local dues for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.
No expiration
This selection is for partial installments of $100 each until total payment of local dues is fulfilled for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.
No expiration
This selection is for partial installments of $50 each until total payment of local dues is fulfilled for the 2026-2027 Sorority Year. Dues payments are not refundable.
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