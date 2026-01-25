Mu Xi 50th Anniversary Weekend | Ad & Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
The Pinnacle Partnership – Limited Availability
Align your brand with fifty years of Alpha excellence at the highest level:
*Guest names and ad information will be collected no later than 3/20/26.
Signature Level Partnership
Own the night at our marquee celebration:
Limited to 15 Partnership Opportunities
Join an exclusive circle of supporters celebrating Mu Xi's legacy:
Honor the Women Who Shaped Our Legacy
Only 4 Available
Celebrate the mothers, mentors, and matriarchs who made Mu Xi possible:
Maximum visibility, last impression
Your brand will be the first thing guests see before they even open the commemorative program book:
Prime Placement – The most exclusive ad position in the program
Premium Full-Color Printing – High-quality reproduction of your artwork
Limited Availability – Only one sponsor can claim this spot
First impression, premium positioning
One of the first pages guests will see when they open the program:
High-impact closing placement
One of the last pages guests will see — prime real estate for your brand or message:
Complete creative control, maximum messaging
Make a statement with a full page in the commemorative program book:
Substantial presence, excellent value
Get meaningful visibility in the commemorative program book:
Targeted messaging, budget-friendly
Perfect for individuals, small businesses, or personal shout-outs to your favorite Mu Xi brother:
