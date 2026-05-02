St Joe Cycle Club

Hosted by

St Joe Cycle Club

About this event

Muddy Butt Kids Race - May 2, 2026

Christmas Hills Rd

Idaho 83861, USA

Kids Entry
$30

Submit one form entry per class.
No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.


All Adults and Minors must sign a liability form upon arrival - regardless of age, event participation, etc.

For Minors to ride without both parents or legal guardians onsite, they must have a minor release paper form notarized. No exceptions.


Info here: www.stjoecycleclub.com/waivers-forms

Add a donation for St Joe Cycle Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!