Muddy Butt Kids Race - May 2, 2026

Submit one form entry per class.

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).

Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.





All Adults and Minors must sign a liability form upon arrival - regardless of age, event participation, etc.

For Minors to ride without both parents or legal guardians onsite, they must have a minor release paper form notarized. No exceptions.





Info here: www.stjoecycleclub.com/waivers-forms