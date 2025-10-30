Hosted by

Shift Our Ways Collective

Mug N' Chug Online Auction!

Shift Our Ways Collective

Epic Gardening $100 Gift Card! item
Epic Gardening $100 Gift Card!
$25

Starting bid

Grow something beautiful with a $100 gift card to Epic Gardening.


Epic Gardening makes growing easier, smarter, and more joyful. Every product they carry, from non-GMO seeds to raised beds and tools, is tested in real gardens and chosen for quality and ease of use.


What began as one person trying to grow a few plants has become a global community of 12+ million learners across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.


Perfect for new growers, houseplant lovers, or anyone looking to add a little green to their life.


The winner will receive this $100 digital gift card by email that can be used online. Valid until December 5, 2026.


shop.epicgardening.com


*Donation by Epic Gardening

Custom Garden in a Box Kit item
Custom Garden in a Box Kit
$17

Starting bid

Bring the joy of planting home!


This custom Garden in a Box includes cool-season essentials like arugula, spinach, kale, carrots, beets, broccoli, and more, all inspired by our Plantapalooza lineup. In total you'll get 10 different types of Seeds In A Cup!


Perfect for new growers and seasoned gardeners alike.


For your convenience, the kit can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $60


www.seedsinacup.com


*Donation by Seeds In A Cup

Palm Springs Tiki (Hardcover Edition) item
Palm Springs Tiki (Hardcover Edition)
$12

Starting bid

Step into a sun-soaked, mid-century dream! Palm Springs Tiki is a vibrant visual adventure through the era when the California desert transformed into a Polynesian playground.


Packed with vintage photos, postcards, and dazzling ephemera, this book celebrates the tiki bars, motels, lounges, and celebrity hideaways that turned Palm Springs into the ultimate tropical escape. A must-have for lovers of tiki culture, retro design, or anyone craving a little island magic under the desert sun.


For your convenience, this hardcover book can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $35


gibbs-smith.com


*Donation by Gibbs Smith



Host Your Own At-Home Sushi Party! item
Host Your Own At-Home Sushi Party!
$60

Starting bid

Roll, slice, and feast your way through an unforgettable night with a private in-home sushi-making party from Ginger Fish Sushi Parties for you and three guests!


The Ginger Fish team bring everything you need — fresh ingredients, expert instruction, and tons of hands-on fun. You will learn how to make restaurant-quality sushi right in the comfort of own home.


Perfect for date nights, birthdays, friend hangouts, or anyone who’s ever thought, “I could totally make that!”


Want to invite more than 3 people? No problem! Additional guests can join at a special SOW discounted rate of $35 each.


The winner will receive instructions for contacting Ginger Fish Sushi Parties to schedule their at-home sushi party.


Retail Price: $200


gingerfishsushiparties.com


*Donation by Gingerfish Sushi Parties

Goop Kitchen $100 Gift Card! item
Goop Kitchen $100 Gift Card!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 to Goop Kitchen, where nutritious, flavor-packed meals meet total convenience.


Their take out menu of bowls, salads, and handhelds is entirely gluten-free and made with Goop Certified Clean sauces—meaning no processed sugars, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives. Delicious, clean eating delivered whenever you need it.


Digital gift card can be redeemed online through their website. Not valid with other discounts. No other restrictions or expiration.


Retail Price: $100


www.goopkitchen.com


*Donation by Goop


Plant Therapy Self Care Bundle item
Plant Therapy Self Care Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Indulge in a little everyday luxury with this refreshing and festive Plant Therapy self-care set!


This plant based beauty bundle includes:

  • Tea Tree & Peppermint Body Wash (16 oz)
  • Frosted Holiday Hand Cream Trio
  • Snowflake Swirl Natural Lip Balm

A perfect pick for wellness lovers, self-care seekers, and anyone who deserves a little winter pampering.


For your convenience, the bundle can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $50


www.planttherapy.com


*Donation by Plant Therapy

Mary Ruth's $100 Gift Card! item
Mary Ruth's $100 Gift Card!
$25

Starting bid

Fuel your wellness journey with MaryRuth’s — makers of high-quality vitamins and supplements that undergo extensive third-party testing for over 200 potential contaminants. With more Clean Label Certified products than any other brand, MaryRuth’s delivers purity, transparency, and trust in every bottle.


The winner will receive this $100 digital gift card by email and can be used online.


Retail Price: $100


www.maryruthorganics.com


*Donation by Mary Ruth's

Silky Gem Crystal Candy Bundle item
Silky Gem Crystal Candy Bundle
$20

Starting bid

A dazzling Silky Gem bundle!


Each hand-cut crystal candy is crisp outside, soft inside, and lightly flavored with real fruits and florals. Made with nutrient-rich seamoss agar, these gems sparkle in tea or coffee and turn sparkling water into an edible jewelry moment.


Inside this bundle:

  • 1 Gemmies Box — a beautiful treat box filled with silky-smooth crystal candy in vibrant, jewel-like colors.
  • 1 Skewer of Sizzle Pops — a tongue-tingling, fizzy pop candy that delivers a playful burst of flavor and fun.
  • 6 Sizzle Glitters — edible glitter crystals to sprinkle on your candy, drink, or dessert to add shimmer and sparkle to your treats.

For your convenience, the bundle can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $81


www.silkygem.com


*Donation by Silky Gem Crystal Candy

Thyme & Table 2 Pack Stacking Floral Pink and White Mugs item
Thyme & Table 2 Pack Stacking Floral Pink and White Mugs
$5

Starting bid

Brighten your mornings with this cheerful set of stackable mugs! One delivers a little pep talk (“Normal Gets You Nowhere”), while the other blooms with a colorful floral design.


Perfect for cozy sips or gifting to someone who deserves a daily spark.


For your convenience, the mug set can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $15


shopthymeandtable.com


*Donation by Thyme and Table

Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Gold Triple Strand Necklace item
Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Gold Triple Strand Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Consider your necklace stack handled with the Mini Elisa Gold Triple Strand Necklace. Three distinct chains topped off with a dainty mini Elisa, this is the perfect grab-and-go piece to pull off an effortlessly layered look.


Details:

Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

MaterialLight Teal Lab Grown Opal

ClosureLobster Clasp W/ Single Adjustable Slider Bead

Size16" Chain With 4" Extender, 0.53"L X 0.21"W Pendant


Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.


For your convenience, the necklace can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $90


www.kendrascott.com


*Donation by Kendra Scott


Gorjana $150 giftcard! item
Gorjana $150 giftcard!
$40

Starting bid

Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style.


Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection.


Visit any Gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.


The winner will receive this $150 digital gift card by email and can be used online or in storres. Valid until June 5, 2026.


Retail Price: $150


www.gorjana.com


*Donation by Gorjana

Landmark $50 giftcard! item
Landmark $50 giftcard!
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate your love for the outdoors with a $50 gift card to The Landmark Project.


Known for their iconic, beautifully designed apparel inspired by America’s treasured natural spaces, Landmark is more than a brand — they’re a community of adventurers dedicated to protecting the wild places we all cherish.


A portion of every purchase supports conservation efforts, making this gift card a perfect pick for outdoor lovers who want their gear to make a difference.


The winner will receive this $50 digital gift card by email and can be used online.


Retail Price: $50


thelandmarkproject.com


*Donation by The Landmark Project

Total Wine & More Private Class for 20 people! item
Total Wine & More Private Class for 20 people!
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More!


Gather your friends, family, or fellow wine lovers for an exclusive two-hour tasting led by one of Total Wine’s expert instructors. You’ll explore a selection of premium, hand-chosen wines and uncover hidden gems from the wine region of your choice.


Your experience can be set up as a relaxed walk-around tasting or a more structured, seated class. Total Wine & More provides all stemware and educational materials—just bring your curiosity (and your palate)!


A perfect night out for celebrations, team gatherings, or anyone who loves learning through great wine.


For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Price: $600


www.totalwine.com


*Donation by Total Wine & More

Fat Sal's $100 Gift Card and Swag! item
Fat Sal's $100 Gift Card and Swag!
$30

Starting bid

Fat Sal’s® is the spot for your favorite guilty pleasure sandwiches or sides. We also have salads.  But we don't judge. 


Visit one of our locations in the Los Angeles area, or have DoorDash deliver to your door!


A Fat Sal's black trucker hat, tote bag, and t-shirt is included with the gift card.


For your convenience, the gift card and swag (trucker hat, tote bag and t-shirt) can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.


Retail Price: $100


www.fatsalsdeli.com/


*Donation by Fat Sal's

$20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí! item
$20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí!
$7

Starting bid

Treat yourself to fresh flavors and feel-good eats with a $20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí. Known for vibrant açaí bowls, smoothies, and healthy eats.


The winner will receive this $20 digital gift card by email and can be used at the Northridge location.


Retail Price: $20


www.ubatubaacai.com


*Donation by Ubatuba Açaí 

$20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí! item
$20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí!
$7

Starting bid

Treat yourself to fresh flavors and feel-good eats with a $20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí. Known for vibrant açaí bowls, smoothies, and healthy eats.


The winner will receive this $20 digital gift card by email and can be used at the Northridge location.


Retail Price: $20


www.ubatubaacai.com


*Donation by Ubatuba Açaí 

$50 Shake Shack Giftcard item
$50 Shake Shack Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 Shake Shack gift card and treat yourself to fan-favorite flavors — juicy burgers, golden crinkle-cut fries, and silky hand-spun shakes, all made fresh with premium ingredients. Comfort food, elevated.


The winner will receive the $50 gift card by email. Valid until December 5th, 2026.


Retail Price: $50


https://shakeshack.com/


*Donation by Shake Shack

Bowling Package for 4! item
Bowling Package for 4!
$20

Starting bid

This complimentary package covers bowling for up to 4 people, including 2 games each, shoe rentals, and a pitcher of soda to keep the good times rolling.


For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Price: $55


www.corbinbowl.net


*Donation by Corbin Bowl

101 Escape Rooms Experience for 8! item
101 Escape Rooms Experience for 8!
$80

Starting bid

This gift card covers up to 8 participants for one full 60-minute escape room experience at 101 Escape Rooms, where storytelling, teamwork, and puzzle-solving come together in the most unforgettable way.


Designed to challenge both group problem-solving and individual creativity, 101 Escape Rooms offers high-quality, fully immersive games perfect for team building, friend groups, or anyone who loves a good mental challenge.


A night of mystery, excitement, and “aha!” moments awaits.


For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Price: $296


www.101escaperooms.com


*Donation by 101 Escape Rooms

Flappers Comedy Club 2-Pack! item
Flappers Comedy Club 2-Pack!
$15

Starting bid

Laughter is better when shared!


Enjoy 2 general admission tickets and treat your favorite person to an evening of great comedy.


Flappers is known for hosting some of the best comedians in the city, a perfect night out!


For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Value: $50


flapperscomedy.com


*Donation by Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant

Flappers Comedy Club 4-Pack! item
Flappers Comedy Club 4-Pack!
$30

Starting bid

Laughter is better when shared!


Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to Flappers Comedy Club and treat your friends, coworkers, or family to an evening of great comedy.


For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Value: $100


flapperscomedy.com


*Donation by Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant

4 VIP Tickets to The Broad! item
4 VIP Tickets to The Broad! item
4 VIP Tickets to The Broad! item
4 VIP Tickets to The Broad!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic contemporary art museums with 4 VIP tickets to The Broad.


Your VIP access allows you to skip the general admission line and explore the museum’s world-renowned collection, including works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and more.


A perfect outing for art lovers, families, or anyone craving inspiration.


The winner will receive the 4 VIP tickets by email. Valid until December 6th, 2026. Please note that this pass does not include access to any paid special exhibitions.  


Retail Price: $130


www.thebroad.org


*Donation by The Broad

2 General Admission Tickets to LACMA item
2 General Admission Tickets to LACMA item
2 General Admission Tickets to LACMA item
2 General Admission Tickets to LACMA
$20

Starting bid

Experience a world of art and culture with 2 general admission passes to LACMA, Los Angeles’ flagship art museum.


Explore expansive galleries, outdoor installations, hands-on activities for all ages, and beautiful spaces to wander or unwind. From Jazz at LACMA on Friday nights to lively Latin Sounds performances in the summer, there’s always something inspiring happening on campus.


For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.

Valid until Dec. 31st, 2026


Retail Price: $65


www.lacma.org


*Donation by LACMA


4 General Admission Tickets to the Discovery Cube item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Discovery Cube item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Discovery Cube item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Discovery Cube
$30

Starting bid

Bring your little scientists for a day of exploration with 4 tickets to Discovery Cube!


Since 1998, Discovery Cube has been a go-to destination for hands-on STEM adventures, inspiring kids and families to learn, play, and discover together.


The winner will receive the 4 General Admission tickets by email. Valid until November 25th, 2026.


Retail Price: $100


www.discoverycube.org


*Donation by the Discovery Cube

2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum and more! item
2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum and more! item
2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum and more! item
2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum and more!
$50

Starting bid

Discover four immersive attractions with 2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center, including:

  • Hollywood Wax Museum
  • Chaos 5D Adventure (choose one show)
  • Outbreak: Dread the Undead
  • Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors

The winner will receive the 2 All Access Passes by email. Valid until December 5th, 2026.


Retail Price: $190


www.hollywoodwaxentertainment.com


*Donation by the Hollywood Wax Museum

4 General Admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! item
4 General Admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! item
4 General Admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
$30

Starting bid

Step into a world of wonder with 4 general admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood.


Explore immersive exhibits packed with jaw-dropping oddities, legendary artifacts, and interactive surprises!rom genuine shrunken heads and the world’s smallest street-legal car to life-sized Star Wars® creations made from scrap parts. Get up close with Marilyn Monroe treasures and experience behind-the-scenes Hollywood magic you won’t find anywhere else.


For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.


Retail Price: $104


www.ripleys.com


*Donation by Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum.



