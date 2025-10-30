Mug N' Chug Online Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Shift Our Ways Collective
Starting bid
Grow something beautiful with a $100 gift card to Epic Gardening.
Epic Gardening makes growing easier, smarter, and more joyful. Every product they carry, from non-GMO seeds to raised beds and tools, is tested in real gardens and chosen for quality and ease of use.
What began as one person trying to grow a few plants has become a global community of 12+ million learners across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
Perfect for new growers, houseplant lovers, or anyone looking to add a little green to their life.
The winner will receive this $100 digital gift card by email that can be used online. Valid until December 5, 2026.
*Donation by Epic Gardening
Starting bid
Bring the joy of planting home!
This custom Garden in a Box includes cool-season essentials like arugula, spinach, kale, carrots, beets, broccoli, and more, all inspired by our Plantapalooza lineup. In total you'll get 10 different types of Seeds In A Cup!
Perfect for new growers and seasoned gardeners alike.
For your convenience, the kit can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $60
*Donation by Seeds In A Cup
Starting bid
Step into a sun-soaked, mid-century dream! Palm Springs Tiki is a vibrant visual adventure through the era when the California desert transformed into a Polynesian playground.
Packed with vintage photos, postcards, and dazzling ephemera, this book celebrates the tiki bars, motels, lounges, and celebrity hideaways that turned Palm Springs into the ultimate tropical escape. A must-have for lovers of tiki culture, retro design, or anyone craving a little island magic under the desert sun.
For your convenience, this hardcover book can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $35
gibbs-smith.com
*Donation by Gibbs Smith
Starting bid
Roll, slice, and feast your way through an unforgettable night with a private in-home sushi-making party from Ginger Fish Sushi Parties for you and three guests!
The Ginger Fish team bring everything you need — fresh ingredients, expert instruction, and tons of hands-on fun. You will learn how to make restaurant-quality sushi right in the comfort of own home.
Perfect for date nights, birthdays, friend hangouts, or anyone who’s ever thought, “I could totally make that!”
Want to invite more than 3 people? No problem! Additional guests can join at a special SOW discounted rate of $35 each.
The winner will receive instructions for contacting Ginger Fish Sushi Parties to schedule their at-home sushi party.
Retail Price: $200
*Donation by Gingerfish Sushi Parties
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 to Goop Kitchen, where nutritious, flavor-packed meals meet total convenience.
Their take out menu of bowls, salads, and handhelds is entirely gluten-free and made with Goop Certified Clean sauces—meaning no processed sugars, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives. Delicious, clean eating delivered whenever you need it.
Digital gift card can be redeemed online through their website. Not valid with other discounts. No other restrictions or expiration.
Retail Price: $100
*Donation by Goop
Starting bid
Indulge in a little everyday luxury with this refreshing and festive Plant Therapy self-care set!
This plant based beauty bundle includes:
A perfect pick for wellness lovers, self-care seekers, and anyone who deserves a little winter pampering.
For your convenience, the bundle can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $50
*Donation by Plant Therapy
Starting bid
Fuel your wellness journey with MaryRuth’s — makers of high-quality vitamins and supplements that undergo extensive third-party testing for over 200 potential contaminants. With more Clean Label Certified products than any other brand, MaryRuth’s delivers purity, transparency, and trust in every bottle.
The winner will receive this $100 digital gift card by email and can be used online.
Retail Price: $100
*Donation by Mary Ruth's
Starting bid
A dazzling Silky Gem bundle!
Each hand-cut crystal candy is crisp outside, soft inside, and lightly flavored with real fruits and florals. Made with nutrient-rich seamoss agar, these gems sparkle in tea or coffee and turn sparkling water into an edible jewelry moment.
Inside this bundle:
For your convenience, the bundle can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $81
*Donation by Silky Gem Crystal Candy
Starting bid
Brighten your mornings with this cheerful set of stackable mugs! One delivers a little pep talk (“Normal Gets You Nowhere”), while the other blooms with a colorful floral design.
Perfect for cozy sips or gifting to someone who deserves a daily spark.
For your convenience, the mug set can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $15
shopthymeandtable.com
*Donation by Thyme and Table
Starting bid
Consider your necklace stack handled with the Mini Elisa Gold Triple Strand Necklace. Three distinct chains topped off with a dainty mini Elisa, this is the perfect grab-and-go piece to pull off an effortlessly layered look.
Details:
Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
MaterialLight Teal Lab Grown Opal
ClosureLobster Clasp W/ Single Adjustable Slider Bead
Size16" Chain With 4" Extender, 0.53"L X 0.21"W Pendant
Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.
For your convenience, the necklace can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $90
*Donation by Kendra Scott
Starting bid
Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style.
Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection.
Visit any Gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.
The winner will receive this $150 digital gift card by email and can be used online or in storres. Valid until June 5, 2026.
Retail Price: $150
*Donation by Gorjana
Starting bid
Celebrate your love for the outdoors with a $50 gift card to The Landmark Project.
Known for their iconic, beautifully designed apparel inspired by America’s treasured natural spaces, Landmark is more than a brand — they’re a community of adventurers dedicated to protecting the wild places we all cherish.
A portion of every purchase supports conservation efforts, making this gift card a perfect pick for outdoor lovers who want their gear to make a difference.
The winner will receive this $50 digital gift card by email and can be used online.
Retail Price: $50
thelandmarkproject.com
*Donation by The Landmark Project
Starting bid
Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More!
Gather your friends, family, or fellow wine lovers for an exclusive two-hour tasting led by one of Total Wine’s expert instructors. You’ll explore a selection of premium, hand-chosen wines and uncover hidden gems from the wine region of your choice.
Your experience can be set up as a relaxed walk-around tasting or a more structured, seated class. Total Wine & More provides all stemware and educational materials—just bring your curiosity (and your palate)!
A perfect night out for celebrations, team gatherings, or anyone who loves learning through great wine.
For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Price: $600
*Donation by Total Wine & More
Starting bid
Fat Sal’s® is the spot for your favorite guilty pleasure sandwiches or sides. We also have salads. But we don't judge.
Visit one of our locations in the Los Angeles area, or have DoorDash deliver to your door!
A Fat Sal's black trucker hat, tote bag, and t-shirt is included with the gift card.
For your convenience, the gift card and swag (trucker hat, tote bag and t-shirt) can be picked up at either our Arleta or Reseda Backyard Farm.
Retail Price: $100
*Donation by Fat Sal's
Starting bid
Treat yourself to fresh flavors and feel-good eats with a $20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí. Known for vibrant açaí bowls, smoothies, and healthy eats.
The winner will receive this $20 digital gift card by email and can be used at the Northridge location.
Retail Price: $20
*Donation by Ubatuba Açaí
Starting bid
Treat yourself to fresh flavors and feel-good eats with a $20 gift card to Ubatuba Açaí. Known for vibrant açaí bowls, smoothies, and healthy eats.
The winner will receive this $20 digital gift card by email and can be used at the Northridge location.
Retail Price: $20
*Donation by Ubatuba Açaí
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 Shake Shack gift card and treat yourself to fan-favorite flavors — juicy burgers, golden crinkle-cut fries, and silky hand-spun shakes, all made fresh with premium ingredients. Comfort food, elevated.
The winner will receive the $50 gift card by email. Valid until December 5th, 2026.
Retail Price: $50
*Donation by Shake Shack
Starting bid
This complimentary package covers bowling for up to 4 people, including 2 games each, shoe rentals, and a pitcher of soda to keep the good times rolling.
For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Price: $55
*Donation by Corbin Bowl
Starting bid
This gift card covers up to 8 participants for one full 60-minute escape room experience at 101 Escape Rooms, where storytelling, teamwork, and puzzle-solving come together in the most unforgettable way.
Designed to challenge both group problem-solving and individual creativity, 101 Escape Rooms offers high-quality, fully immersive games perfect for team building, friend groups, or anyone who loves a good mental challenge.
A night of mystery, excitement, and “aha!” moments awaits.
For your convenience, the Gift Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Price: $296
*Donation by 101 Escape Rooms
Starting bid
Laughter is better when shared!
Enjoy 2 general admission tickets and treat your favorite person to an evening of great comedy.
Flappers is known for hosting some of the best comedians in the city, a perfect night out!
For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Value: $50
flapperscomedy.com
*Donation by Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant
Starting bid
Laughter is better when shared!
Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to Flappers Comedy Club and treat your friends, coworkers, or family to an evening of great comedy.
For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Value: $100
flapperscomedy.com
*Donation by Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic contemporary art museums with 4 VIP tickets to The Broad.
Your VIP access allows you to skip the general admission line and explore the museum’s world-renowned collection, including works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and more.
A perfect outing for art lovers, families, or anyone craving inspiration.
The winner will receive the 4 VIP tickets by email. Valid until December 6th, 2026. Please note that this pass does not include access to any paid special exhibitions.
Retail Price: $130
*Donation by The Broad
Starting bid
Experience a world of art and culture with 2 general admission passes to LACMA, Los Angeles’ flagship art museum.
Explore expansive galleries, outdoor installations, hands-on activities for all ages, and beautiful spaces to wander or unwind. From Jazz at LACMA on Friday nights to lively Latin Sounds performances in the summer, there’s always something inspiring happening on campus.
For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Valid until Dec. 31st, 2026
Retail Price: $65
*Donation by LACMA
Starting bid
Bring your little scientists for a day of exploration with 4 tickets to Discovery Cube!
Since 1998, Discovery Cube has been a go-to destination for hands-on STEM adventures, inspiring kids and families to learn, play, and discover together.
The winner will receive the 4 General Admission tickets by email. Valid until November 25th, 2026.
Retail Price: $100
*Donation by the Discovery Cube
Starting bid
Discover four immersive attractions with 2 All Access Passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center, including:
The winner will receive the 2 All Access Passes by email. Valid until December 5th, 2026.
Retail Price: $190
www.hollywoodwaxentertainment.com
*Donation by the Hollywood Wax Museum
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder with 4 general admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood.
Explore immersive exhibits packed with jaw-dropping oddities, legendary artifacts, and interactive surprises!rom genuine shrunken heads and the world’s smallest street-legal car to life-sized Star Wars® creations made from scrap parts. Get up close with Marilyn Monroe treasures and experience behind-the-scenes Hollywood magic you won’t find anywhere else.
For your convenience, the tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Retail Price: $104
*Donation by Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!