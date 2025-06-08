MUHB Eid Ul Adha Fundraiser

Shop for men's & women's clothing, Islamic Books, Oils, Islamic Decorations and so much more at Modest Intentions! Includes a beautiful 3 scarf bundle (shimmery white, mauve w/pearls, and pink & silver mixed animal print) and a gift certificate to shop on your own! Located at 2323 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21217.
Baltimore Center Stage: Theater Tickets
$75
Starting bid
Two Tickets to any performance of John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only! Baltimore Center Stage Mainstage Season. Enjoy a night at the theater!
ArtsCentric: Theater Tickets
$75
Starting bid
Two Tickets to any performance during the ArtsCentric 2025/2026 season. Enjoy an Impactful, Innovative & Inspiring night at the theater!
Rock Climbing Passes
$50
Starting bid
Rock Climbing passes to Movement Gyms Hampden plus a Grey Movement Gym T-shirt (XL) and a bag of chalk for easy climbing.
Islamic Art Red
$75
Starting bid
Islamic Art. Shahadatain in Red and Gold.
Islamic Art White
$75
Starting bid
Islamic Art. Shahadatain in White & Gold.
Islamic Art Brown
$75
Starting bid
Islamic Art. Shahadatain in Brown/Gold
Islamic Art in Grey & Gold
$75
Starting bid
Islamic Art in Grey & Gold
Islamic Art: Black & Silver
$75
Starting bid
Islamic Art in Black & Silver. Shahadatain
