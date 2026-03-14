Hosted by

Masjid Ul Haqq Inc

About this event

Sales closed

MUHB Ramadan 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction Extension

Pick-up location

514 Islamic Way, Baltimore, MD 21217, USA

Islamic Art: Square Gold & White Piece #1 item
Islamic Art: Square Gold & White Piece #1
$150

Starting bid

Square Gold & White Piece

Islamic Art: Square Gold & White Piece #2 item
Islamic Art: Square Gold & White Piece #2
$150

Starting bid

Square Gold & White Piece

Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!

Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #3 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #3 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #3 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #3
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!

Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #2 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #2 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #2 item
Islamic Art: Round black, white & gold #1 #2
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!

Islamic Art : Red & Gold item
Islamic Art : Red & Gold
$75

Starting bid

Islamic Art. Shahadatain in Red.

Islamic Art: Black & Gold #2 item
Islamic Art: Black & Gold #2 item
Islamic Art: Black & Gold #2
$150

Starting bid

Islamic Art. Square Black & Gold. Names of Allah

Islamic Art: White & Gold item
Islamic Art: White & Gold item
Islamic Art: White & Gold
$150

Starting bid

Islamic Art. Square White & Gold.

Islamic Art: White & Gold Large #2 item
Islamic Art: White & Gold Large #2 item
Islamic Art: White & Gold Large #2
$200

Starting bid

Islamic Art in White & Gold. Rectangle Shahada with the names of Allah.

Islamic Art : Red & Gold item
Islamic Art : Red & Gold item
Islamic Art : Red & Gold
$75

Starting bid

Islamic Art in Red & Gold

Islamic Art: Blue & Silver item
Islamic Art: Blue & Silver
$75

Starting bid

Islamic Art in Blue and Silver.

Islamic Art: Grey & Silver item
Islamic Art: Grey & Silver
$75

Starting bid

Islamic Art in Grey & Silver

Black & Gold Embroidered Art item
Black & Gold Embroidered Art item
Black & Gold Embroidered Art
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful Embroidered Black & Gold Islamic Art.

Islamic Art: White & Gold item
Islamic Art: White & Gold item
Islamic Art: White & Gold
$75

Starting bid

Islamic Art in White & Gold. Shahadatain

Blue and gold art calligraphy #1 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #1 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #1
$80

Starting bid

Islamic Art calligraphy

Blue and gold art calligraphy #2 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #2 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #2
$80

Starting bid

Islamic Art calligraphy

Blue and gold art calligraphy #3 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #3 item
Blue and gold art calligraphy #3
$80

Starting bid

Islamic Art calligraphy

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