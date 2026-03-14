MUHB Ramadan 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction Extension

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Square Gold & White Piece
Starting bid
Square Gold & White Piece
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Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!
Starting bid
Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!
Starting bid
Beautiful gold painted and rhinestone encrusted art featuring all of the beautiful names of Allah!
Starting bid
Islamic Art. Shahadatain in Red.
Starting bid
Islamic Art. Square Black & Gold. Names of Allah
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Islamic Art. Square White & Gold.
Starting bid
Islamic Art in White & Gold. Rectangle Shahada with the names of Allah.
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Islamic Art in Red & Gold
Starting bid
Islamic Art in Blue and Silver.
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Islamic Art in Grey & Silver
Starting bid
Beautiful Embroidered Black & Gold Islamic Art.
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Islamic Art in White & Gold. Shahadatain
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Islamic Art calligraphy
Starting bid
Islamic Art calligraphy
Starting bid
Islamic Art calligraphy
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