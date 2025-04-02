Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation Memberships 2025

Community
$1

Renews monthly

Free membership: Newsletter subscription, Stay informed about events and opportunities, Invitation to free workshops and events, Access to online  Chapter Events, and Private Facebook group with exclusive content, tools and opportunities..

Premium
$250

Valid for one year

All the benefits of the free membership plus: One year membership for the MLUF business directory, 25.00 off paid events + early registration for free ones, Interview at the MLUF podcast, Private Facebook group with exclusive content, tools and opportunities, Become a member of our ambassador  program, with the opportunity to host one of our events..

VIP
$450

Valid for one year

All the benefits of the premium membership plus: Free access to selective events, Gain exposure for your business by having an Interview with our founder via Instagram Live, The opportunity to deliver a business presentation  to the community, Featured Business Spotlight Campaign, Experts available for Grants & Minority Owned Certifications and Access to Business Growth Experts & Mentors

Add a donation for Mujeres Latinas Unidas Foundation

$

