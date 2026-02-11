Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

Mulberry School - 2025/2026 Monthly Tuition Payments

3- Half Day Tuition + $8 Field Trip Fee
$364

No expiration

Single monthly payment

3- Half Day Tuition (Sibling) + $8 Field Trip Fee
$294

No expiration

Single Monthly Payment

3- Full Day Tuition + $8 Field Trip Fee
$525

No expiration

Single monthly payment

5 - Full Day Tuition (PreK & JK) + $8 Field Trip Fee
$800

No expiration

Single monthly payment

Kindergarten + $8 Field Trip Fee
$738

No expiration

Single monthly payment

3- Half Day Tuition + $8 Field Trip Fee
$364

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly withdrawal

3- Half Day Tuition (Sibling) + $8 Field Trip Fee
$294

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly withdrawal

3- Full Day Tuition + $8 Field Trip Fee
$525

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly withdrawal

5- Full Day (PreK & JK Tuition) + $8 Field Trip Fee
$800

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly withdrawal

Kindergarten Tuition + $8 Field Trip Fee
$746

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly withdrawal

