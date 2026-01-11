Mulberry School is Hosting a Glo-Bingo Night

Hosted by
Sponsor one public seating table of Mulberry’s Glo-Bingo event
One complimentary VIP table (8 seats)
Exclusive - 3 Table Sponsors Available
Sponsor one winning round of Mulberry’s Glo-Bingo event.
Two complimentary tickets
Exclusive - 9 Available Rounds to Sponsor
🎱 Reserve a Table for Your Group 🎱
Purchase a table for your group of 6 and enjoy guaranteed seating together for the night.
This option is slightly higher in price than individual tickets, but ensures your group can sit, play, and glow together all evening — no seat scrambling required! 🪩✨
✨ Early Bird Glo-Bingo Tickets ✨
Get glowing early and save! 🪩
Early Bird tickets are available for a limited time
🎟️ Admission at the Door 🎟️
Didn’t purchase tickets in advance? No worries!
A limited number of at-the-door tickets will be available for purchase the night of Mulberry School’s Glo-Bingo Night, while supplies last.
💡 Please note:
We highly encourage purchasing tickets or a table in advance to guarantee your spot and seating. 🪩✨
🎟️ Raffle Tickets – Pre-Purchase 🎟️
Get a head start on the fun by purchasing your raffle tickets ahead of time!
🎁 Raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at the check-in table the night of the event under the name used at purchase.
🎟️ You can then use your tickets to choose which raffle baskets you’d like to enter — mix and match however you like!
✨ More details and sneak peeks of our themed raffle baskets will be shared in April, so stay tuned!
Pre-purchasing helps you skip the line and spend more time glowing, playing, and winning — all while supporting Mulberry School.
👕✨ Glow Shirt Order ✨👕
Get ready to glow in style at Mulberry School’s Glo-Bingo Night!
Pre-order your official glow shirt from The Dreamers Club to wear at the event and show your Mulberry pride all night long 🪩🐾
💡 Important Details:
Glow shirts are optional, but highly encouraged for maximum glow fun — and every purchase supports Mulberry School!
$
