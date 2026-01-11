Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

Mulberry School is Hosting a Glo-Bingo Night

1006 E Lincoln St #2

Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Mar 18
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor one public seating table of Mulberry’s Glo-Bingo event

  • Verbal recognition throughout the event
  • Social media + email promotions
  • Branded swag opportunity

One complimentary VIP table (8 seats)


Exclusive - 3 Table Sponsors Available

Bingo Round Sponsorship
$300
Available until Apr 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor one winning round of Mulberry’s Glo-Bingo event.

  • Verbal recognition throughout the round
  • Business listed on event flyers
  • Social media + email promotions

Two complimentary tickets


Exclusive - 9 Available Rounds to Sponsor

Group Table
$200
Available until Apr 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

🎱 Reserve a Table for Your Group 🎱

Purchase a table for your group of 6 and enjoy guaranteed seating together for the night.

This option is slightly higher in price than individual tickets, but ensures your group can sit, play, and glow together all evening — no seat scrambling required! 🪩✨

Early Bird Admission
$25
Available until May 1

Early Bird Glo-Bingo Tickets

Get glowing early and save! 🪩
Early Bird tickets are available for a limited time

Admission At The Door
$30

🎟️ Admission at the Door 🎟️

Didn’t purchase tickets in advance? No worries!

A limited number of at-the-door tickets will be available for purchase the night of Mulberry School’s Glo-Bingo Night, while supplies last.

💡 Please note:

  • Door pricing is higher than pre-sale tickets
  • Seating is not guaranteed to be together for groups
  • Availability is first come, first served

We highly encourage purchasing tickets or a table in advance to guarantee your spot and seating. 🪩✨

Raffle Tickets Early Bird Purchase
$1
Available until Apr 29

🎟️ Raffle Tickets – Pre-Purchase 🎟️


Get a head start on the fun by purchasing your raffle tickets ahead of time!


🎁 Raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at the check-in table the night of the event under the name used at purchase.


🎟️ You can then use your tickets to choose which raffle baskets you’d like to enter — mix and match however you like!


✨ More details and sneak peeks of our themed raffle baskets will be shared in April, so stay tuned!


Pre-purchasing helps you skip the line and spend more time glowing, playing, and winning — all while supporting Mulberry School.

Glo-Shirts
$25
Available until Apr 4

👕✨ Glow Shirt Order ✨👕

Get ready to glow in style at Mulberry School’s Glo-Bingo Night!

Pre-order your official glow shirt from The Dreamers Club to wear at the event and show your Mulberry pride all night long 🪩🐾

💡 Important Details:

  • Glow shirts must be ordered in advance
  • Colors and sizes will need to be specified at check out.
  • Shirts will be available for pick-up at check-in the night of the event under the name used at purchase
  • Glow shirts are a pre-order-only kind of glow ✨ Order ahead to snag your size!

Glow shirts are optional, but highly encouraged for maximum glow fun — and every purchase supports Mulberry School!

Add a donation for Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

$

