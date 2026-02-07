Mulberry School - Summer Camp Fees

This $200 registration fee per session is required to reserve your child’s spot in Mulberry School Summer Camp.





Payment must be submitted at the time of registration to secure enrollment, as camp spots fill quickly and are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.





Once your registration fee is received, your child’s space for that selected session is confirmed.





We can’t wait for a summer full of fun, friendships, and adventure with our Mulberry Meerkats! ❤️💛💙