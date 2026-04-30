Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

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Bloomington-Normal Mulberry School Corporation

About this event

Mulberry's Mommy & Me Mini Session by Emily Stewart Photography

Normal

IL, USA

Mommy & Me Mini Session
$100

Mommy & Me Mini Session – Emily Stewart Photography 💛📸

Capture sweet, lasting memories with your little one during this special Mommy & Me mini session!


Session Details:
• 20-minute photography session
• 5 professionally edited images included (with print release)
• Option to purchase additional images


🌿 Location:
Planned for the Butterfly Garden at Underwood Park
(Location may change depending on weather)


Time Selection Required:
After purchasing your ticket, please be sure to select your preferred time slot using the link below:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090D44A5A828A6F58-63905109-mulberrys

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