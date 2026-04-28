Mulligan Pack

About this raffle
Boost your game and join the fun! This pack includes 2 mulligans to replay shots during your round, plus 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes. It’s an easy way to enhance your experience on the course while supporting our missions.
Give your whole team an advantage! This pack includes 8 mulligans (2 per player) to use throughout your round, along with 20 raffle tickets. Enjoy the added flexibility on the course and extra chances to win—all while helping make an impact through missions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!