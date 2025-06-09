Mulligans & Course Advantages

Mulligans
$5
$5 for each mulligan for each person.
All Hole Advantages for Team + Mulligans
$100
This package includes: 4 Mulligans, both Hole Move-Ups, and Golf Cannon for your entire team.
Golf Cannon on Hole #2: Individual
$10
Opportunity for a single player to use Golf Cannon for Tee Shot.
Golf Cannon on Hole #2: Whole Team
$30
Opportunity for the entire team to use Golf Cannon for Tee Shot.
Move Up on Hole #5: Individual
$10
Opportunity for a single player to tee off from the move-up tee box.
Move Up on Hole #5: Whole Team
$30
Opportunity for the entire team to tee off from the move up tee box.
Move Up on Hole #10: Individual
$10
Opportunity for a single player to tee off from the move-up tee box.
Move Up on Hole #10: Whole Team
$30
Opportunity for the entire team to tee off from the move-up tee box.
