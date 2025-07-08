Mulrennan Middle FFA Sponsorship Opportunities

Forever Blue Sponsorship
$1,000

*Individual banner with business Logo (Hung on school fence at corner of Durant Rd and

Mulrennan)

*Logo printed on big banner (Hung on school fence at corner of Durant Rd and

Mulrennan)

*Recognition on FFA social media monthly (9/10 times)

*Recognition (Logo) on school wide flyer

*Recognition (Logo) on AG newsletter quarterly (each 9 weeks)

*Promotional materials given out at events (Open House, Bingo Night etc.)

Invitation to End of Year banquet

*4 poinsettias delivered to business

Gold Sponsorship
$500

*Logo printed on chapter banner (Hung on school fence at corner of Durant Rd and Mulrennan)

*Recognition on FFA social media quarterly (each 9 weeks)

*Recognition on school wide flyer twice a year

*Invitation to End of Year banquet

*2 poinsettias delivered to business

Silver Sponsorship
$250

*Business Name on chapter banner (Hung on school fence at corner of Durant Rd and

Mulrennan)

*Recognition on FFA social media twice a year

*Invitation to End of Year banquet

Friends & Family Sponsorship
$100

*Name printed on chapter banner (Hung on school fence at corner of Durant Rd and Mulrennan)

