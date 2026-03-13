Multi-Jurisdiction Regional Educational Seminar

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Enjoy the full program with lunch
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown menu, enter "0", and proceed with your transaction.
Enjoy the full program with lunch
Roundtrip transportation from Fosters Military Lodge and the Grand East.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown menu, enter "0", and proceed with your transaction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!