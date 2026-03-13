Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey , Inc.

Hosted by

Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey , Inc.

About this event

Multi-Jurisdiction Regional Educational Seminar

250 S 6th Ave

Mt Vernon, NY 10550, USA

Registration Fee
$25

Enjoy the full program with lunch


If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown menu, enter "0", and proceed with your transaction.

Registration Fee plus Bus Transportation
$50

Enjoy the full program with lunch


Roundtrip transportation from Fosters Military Lodge and the Grand East.


If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown menu, enter "0", and proceed with your transaction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!