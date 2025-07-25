Multi-Year Reunion

1082 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203, USA

General Admission
$75

Your ticket gives you access to an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia, reconnection, and celebration! Here’s what’s included:


✨ Event Entry

️ Full Dinner

2 Drink Tickets

An Exclusive Reunion Keepsake to Remember the Night

Access to All the Fun:

Raffles & Prizes

Photo Booth Memories

Dancing & DJs

Networking & Catching Up with Old Friends

Plenty of Surprises!


Let’s raise a glass, share some laughs, and make new memories while reliving the best of the old ones. You don’t want to miss this reunion!

Plus One
$55

Includes entry, dinner, and two drink tickets.

This ticket is for guests attending with a registered alum and does not include a reunion keepsake.

Reserved Table
$525
For groups who just want to sit together and not fight for seats. Tables seat 6 people comfortably.

This includes 6 General Admission Tickets, includes entry, dinner, etc. for each person.


Good for friend groups who want to stay together but don’t need VIP treatment.

VIP Table Experience
$650
Take your reunion night to the next level with a VIP Table — perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style and comfort!

Your VIP Table includes:

Reserved seating for your group of 6

2 drink tickets per guest

Upgraded reunion keepsake for each guest

Prime location near the action (dance floor, stage, etc.)

Early entry for table decorating or pre-party photos


VIP Tables are limited and sell fast — don’t miss your chance to celebrate like the legends you are!

Teacher/Administrator Appreciation Ticket
$40

This special ticket is for our former teachers, administrators, and staff who helped shape our high school experience. It includes event entry, dinner, two drink tickets, and a whole lot of gratitude.

We’d love to honor you as part of the evening—come reconnect with your former students and let us celebrate you.


SPONSORSHIP: Hall of Fame
$1,000

Top-tier exposure and VIP treatment

Premier logo placement on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)

Link and logo on Facebook event group

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

Verbal shout-out during the event

VIP table access for 4 (includes 4 event tickets)

Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag

SPONSORSHIP: Valedictorian
$1,000
Top-tier exposure and VIP treatment

Premier logo placement on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)

Link and logo on Facebook event group

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

Verbal shout-out during the event

VIP table access for 6 (includes 6 event tickets) Your VIP Table includes: Reserved seating for your group of 6, 2 drink tickets per guest, upgraded reunion keepsake for each guest, prime location near the action (dance floor, stage, etc.), early entry for table decorating or pre-party photos

Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag

SPONSORSHIP: Class Anthem
$750

Hit all the right notes with high visibility

Large logo on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)

Link and logo on Facebook event group

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

Verbal shout-out during the event

VIP table access for 2 (includes 2 event tickets)

Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag

SPONSORSHIP: Photo Booth
$600

Help us make memories that last!

Exclusive Signage on the Photo Booth

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

2 free general admission ticket

SPONSORSHIP: Spirit Week
$500

Keep the energy high and memories flowing

Logo on materials (signage and slide show)

Logo on Facebook event group

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

2 free general admission tickets

SPONSORSHIP: DJ Booth
$300

Keeping the dance floor alive and the memories loud

Exclusive Signage on DJ Booth

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

1 free general admission ticket

SPONSORSHIP: Memory Wall
$300

Honoring the past, celebrating the present, and helping us remember it all.

Exclusive Signage on the Memory Wall

Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post

1 free general admission ticket

SPONSORSHIP: Throwback Supporter
$100

·         Logo on event signage and slideshow

 

·         Shoutout on reunion social media

