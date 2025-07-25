Multi-Year Reunion

Your ticket gives you access to an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia, reconnection, and celebration! Here’s what’s included:
✨ Event Entry
️ Full Dinner
2 Drink Tickets
An Exclusive Reunion Keepsake to Remember the Night
Access to All the Fun:
Raffles & Prizes
Photo Booth Memories
Dancing & DJs
Networking & Catching Up with Old Friends
Plenty of Surprises!
Let’s raise a glass, share some laughs, and make new memories while reliving the best of the old ones. You don’t want to miss this reunion!
This ticket is for guests attending with a registered alum and does not include a reunion keepsake.
For groups who just want to sit together and not fight for seats. Tables seat 6 people comfortably.
This includes 6 General Admission Tickets, includes entry, dinner, etc. for each person.
Good for friend groups who want to stay together but don’t need VIP treatment.
Take your reunion night to the next level with a VIP Table — perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style and comfort!
Your VIP Table includes:
• Reserved seating for your group of 6
• 2 drink tickets per guest
• Upgraded reunion keepsake for each guest
• Prime location near the action (dance floor, stage, etc.)
• Early entry for table decorating or pre-party photos
VIP Tables are limited and sell fast — don’t miss your chance to celebrate like the legends you are!
This special ticket is for our former teachers, administrators, and staff who helped shape our high school experience. It includes event entry, dinner, two drink tickets, and a whole lot of gratitude.
We’d love to honor you as part of the evening—come reconnect with your former students and let us celebrate you.
Top-tier exposure and VIP treatment
• Premier logo placement on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)
• Link and logo on Facebook event group
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• Verbal shout-out during the event
• VIP table access for 4 (includes 4 event tickets)
• Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag
Top-tier exposure and VIP treatment
• Premier logo placement on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)
• Link and logo on Facebook event group
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• Verbal shout-out during the event
• VIP table access for 6 (includes 6 event tickets) Your VIP Table includes: Reserved seating for your group of 6, 2 drink tickets per guest, upgraded reunion keepsake for each guest, prime location near the action (dance floor, stage, etc.), early entry for table decorating or pre-party photos
• Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag
Hit all the right notes with high visibility
• Large logo on all materials (flyers and promotional materials, signage, slide show)
• Link and logo on Facebook event group
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• Verbal shout-out during the event
• VIP table access for 2 (includes 2 event tickets)
• Option to include a promo item in swag/goodie bag
Help us make memories that last!
• Exclusive Signage on the Photo Booth
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• 2 free general admission ticket
Keep the energy high and memories flowing
• Logo on materials (signage and slide show)
• Logo on Facebook event group
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• 2 free general admission tickets
Keeping the dance floor alive and the memories loud
• Exclusive Signage on DJ Booth
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• 1 free general admission ticket
Honoring the past, celebrating the present, and helping us remember it all.
• Exclusive Signage on the Memory Wall
• Social media shout-out in a sponsor highlight post
• 1 free general admission ticket
· Logo on event signage and slideshow
· Shoutout on reunion social media
$
