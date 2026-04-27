Multicultural Festival 2026

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About this event
All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.
Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.
All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.
Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.
All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.
Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.
All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.
Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.
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