St. Gregory Hovsepian School

Hosted by

St. Gregory Hovsepian School

About this event

Multicultural Festival 2026

2215 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91107, USA

Adult Ticket
$55
Available until May 11
Adult Ticket
Student Ticket
$35
Available until May 11
For ages 2-17 Hovsepian Students and Non-Hovsepian Students
Beer/Wine
$10
Beer/Wine
Adult Ticket
$65
Adult Ticket
Student Ticket
$45
For ages 2-17 Hovsepian Students and Non-Hovsepian Students
Global Heritage Sponsor
$2,500

All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.


Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.

World Traveler Sponsor
$1,500

All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.


Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.

Cultural Ambassador Sponsor
$1,000

All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.


Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.

Festival Booth Sponsor
$500

All sponsors will be recognized during the event and featured across our social media platforms.


Checks may be made payable to St. Gregory Hovsepian School, or please contact the school office for additional information.

Add a donation for St. Gregory Hovsepian School

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