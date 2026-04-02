Patton Elementary

Hosted by

Patton Elementary

About this event

Multicultural Night 2026

6861 Santa Rita Ave

Garden Grove, CA 92845, USA

Passport Meal Ticket
$10

🎟️ Passport Meal Ticket – Multicultural Night

Travel the world in one night at Patton’s Multicultural Night! Visit cultural booths, sample foods, enjoy performances, and experience traditions from around the globe — all hosted by Patton families.

Featuring: British Isles, China, Cuba, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, and Sweden.

🎟️ Meal tickets are required for food sampling.

⚠️ Limited tickets available — sales close Sunday at 11:59 PM or when sold out. No tickets will be sold at the event.





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