Multicultural Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
🎟️ Passport Meal Ticket – Multicultural Night
Travel the world in one night at Patton’s Multicultural Night! Visit cultural booths, sample foods, enjoy performances, and experience traditions from around the globe — all hosted by Patton families.
Featuring: British Isles, China, Cuba, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, and Sweden.
🎟️ Meal tickets are required for food sampling.
⚠️ Limited tickets available — sales close Sunday at 11:59 PM or when sold out. No tickets will be sold at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!