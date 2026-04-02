Multicultural Night 2026

🎟️ Passport Meal Ticket – Multicultural Night



Travel the world in one night at Patton’s Multicultural Night! Visit cultural booths, sample foods, enjoy performances, and experience traditions from around the globe — all hosted by Patton families.

Featuring: British Isles, China, Cuba, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, and Sweden.



🎟️ Meal tickets are required for food sampling.



⚠️ Limited tickets available — sales close Sunday at 11:59 PM or when sold out. No tickets will be sold at the event.















