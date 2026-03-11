Multicultural Night presented by Friends of Muir

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About this event
Help set up the yard for this event from 3:45pm-5pm
Set up tables for each class/country
Arrange food tables
Place trash/recycling bins in convenient areas
Help carry in any decorations or food donation
Help with managing crows at tables
Encourage kids to engage with the displays
Refill napkins, plates, and supplies when needed
Watch for any spills/cleanup that may need attention
Help with managing crows at tables
Encourage kids to engage with the displays
Refill napkins, plates, and supplies when needed
Watch for any spills/cleanup that may need attention
Wipe down tables
Return tables to MPR
Consolidate trash/recycling
Help teachers pack displays
Food is one of the best ways to experience culture, and we would love for families to share a traditional dish from their heritage.
If you would like to contribute, please sign up to bring a small tasting dish that represents your culture or a country you love. The goal is to provide sample-sized portions so families can try foods from around the world.
To help keep all students safe, all dishes must be nut free and include an ingredient list, and please clearly note common allergens such as dairy, eggs, or gluten.
Thank you for helping us create a delicious and meaningful celebration of our school community! 🌎
This is a free community event meant to celebrate the many cultures at Muir. All students, families, and staff are welcome to attend!
Please reserve a free ticket for each person in your group so we can estimate attendance and plan accordingly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!