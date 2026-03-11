Hosted by

Friends of Muir /John Muir PTA

About this event

Multicultural Night presented by Friends of Muir

912 S Chevy Chase Dr

Glendale, CA 91205, USA

Setup Volunteer
Free

Help set up the yard for this event from 3:45pm-5pm

Set up tables for each class/country

Arrange food tables

Place trash/recycling bins in convenient areas

Help carry in any decorations or food donation

Floater Volunteer 4:45-5:45pm
Free

Help with managing crows at tables

Encourage kids to engage with the displays

Refill napkins, plates, and supplies when needed

Watch for any spills/cleanup that may need attention

Floater Volunteer 5:45-6:45pm
Free

Help with managing crows at tables

Encourage kids to engage with the displays

Refill napkins, plates, and supplies when needed

Watch for any spills/cleanup that may need attention

Cleanup Crew
Free

Wipe down tables

Return tables to MPR

Consolidate trash/recycling

Help teachers pack displays

Food Donation
Free

Food is one of the best ways to experience culture, and we would love for families to share a traditional dish from their heritage.


If you would like to contribute, please sign up to bring a small tasting dish that represents your culture or a country you love. The goal is to provide sample-sized portions so families can try foods from around the world.

To help keep all students safe, all dishes must be nut free and include an ingredient list, and please clearly note common allergens such as dairy, eggs, or gluten.


Thank you for helping us create a delicious and meaningful celebration of our school community! 🌎


General Admission
Free

This is a free community event meant to celebrate the many cultures at Muir. All students, families, and staff are welcome to attend!


Please reserve a free ticket for each person in your group so we can estimate attendance and plan accordingly.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!