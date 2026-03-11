Multicultural Night presented by Friends of Muir

Food is one of the best ways to experience culture, and we would love for families to share a traditional dish from their heritage.





If you would like to contribute, please sign up to bring a small tasting dish that represents your culture or a country you love. The goal is to provide sample-sized portions so families can try foods from around the world.

To help keep all students safe, all dishes must be nut free and include an ingredient list, and please clearly note common allergens such as dairy, eggs, or gluten.





Thank you for helping us create a delicious and meaningful celebration of our school community! 🌎



