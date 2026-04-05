Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

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Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

About this event

Multicultural Vendor

375 Merrimack St

Lowell, MA 01852, USA

Food Vendor
$600

Under this category, we try to reflect the culinary diversity of all countries by employing principles of equity and inclusion. By so doing, the various regions of the countries are equitably represented.

Art & Craft Vendor
$300

Under this category, we try to reflect the diversity of all continents by employing principle of equity and inclusion. This category applies to any non-food related vendors such as; arts and craft, custom, jewelry and clothing items, among others.

Information Table
$100

Table for information and material distribution

Add a donation for Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

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