Multicultural Vendor

About this event
Under this category, we try to reflect the culinary diversity of all countries by employing principles of equity and inclusion. By so doing, the various regions of the countries are equitably represented.
Under this category, we try to reflect the diversity of all continents by employing principle of equity and inclusion. This category applies to any non-food related vendors such as; arts and craft, custom, jewelry and clothing items, among others.
Table for information and material distribution
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