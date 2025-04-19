Multifest 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament w/a Dunk, 3-Point & Foul Line Shot Contests

The contest will take place during the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
Each contestant will be given 3 opportunities to do their best dunk. Judges will determine the winner by majority vote. Winner will receive $50, #1 ribbon, a Custom laser-engraved trophy and most of all BRAGGING RIGHTS!!! This is a separate fee from all other contests and the 3-on-3 basketball team tournament.
Individual 3-Point Contest
$25
Each contestant will be given 60 seconds to shoot as many 3-point shots as possible. The contestant who shoots and makes the most will be declared the winner. If there is a tie, there will be a shoot-off. Winner will receive $50, #1 ribbon, a Custom laser-engraved trophy and most of all BRAGGING RIGHTS!!! This is a separate fee from all other contests and the 3-on-3 basketball team tournament.
Individual Foul Shot Contest
$25
Each contestant will be given 60 seconds to shoot as many foul shots as possible. The contestant who shoots and makes the most will be declared the winner. If there is a tie, there will be a shoot-off. Winner will receive $50, #1 ribbon, a Custom laser-engraved trophy and most of all BRAGGING RIGHTS!!! This is a separate fee from all other contests and the 3-on-3 basketball team tournament.
