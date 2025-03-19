Mum Festival Art Show

Friday & Saturday item
Friday & Saturday
$75

8' Space Under the Marquee Tent (Price Does Not Include Table & Chairs)

Friday, Saturday & Sunday Special!! item
Friday, Saturday & Sunday Special!!
$100

8' Space Under the Marquee Tent (Price Does Not Include Table & Chairs)

Electrical During Festival Hours item
Electrical During Festival Hours
$50

Standard Electrical During Festival Hours. Flat Rate

8' Table & 2 Chairs item
8' Table & 2 Chairs
$20

One 8' Table & Two Chairs (You Must Select this Option) You cannot bring your own table & chairs, due to spacing uniformity.

Pumpkin Entry Fee item
Pumpkin Entry Fee
$5

Please drop your decorated or carved pumpkin off on Friday, 9/26 or Saturday, 9/27, at the Art Show Tent. Friday, between 6-8 pm, or Saturday, between 1-8 pm. Pumpkins will be judged on Sunday around 4 pm.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing