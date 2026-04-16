MumFest Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes:
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in downtown vicinity for six (6) weeks beginning in September.
• Sponsors may purchase MumFest t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising, including press releases and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE IF PURCHASED BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Sponsors may purchase MumFest t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising, including press releases, social media, and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Signage by Beer Garden stage during MumFest, including sponsor logo, if desired.
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY IF PURCHASED BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising, including press releases and social media. and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Signage by Beer Garden stage during MumFest, including sponsor logo, if desired.
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Two (2) MumFest T-shirts included. Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Two (2) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest music and lineup advertising, including press releases and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Logo posted on music-associated social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout September and October.
• Dedicated sponsor space during MumFest. Dimensions of space options are: 10x10 or 20x10.
• Signage near the stage during MumFest, including the sponsor's logo
• Optional verbal recognition on the main stage by a sponsor representative or provided message to ur emcee
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Two (2) MumFest T-shirts included. Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Two (2) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising
• KidsZone-associated social media representation
• Dedicated sponsor booth space (10x10 or 20x10 available)
• Logo signage on KidsZone barricades
• One custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• (4) Four complimentary t-shirts
• (4) Four passes to VIP Music Tent in the Beer Garden
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising, including press releases and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Weekly social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout September and October.
• Dedicated sponsor space on the street during MumFest. Dimensions of space options are: 10x10 or 20x10.
• Logo on signage hung from the North Carolina Education Lottery Stage during MumFest. In addition, there will be verbal recognition of sponsorship from the DJs and bands, if desired.
• Four (4) additional sponsor logo signs placed on Beer Garden barricades.
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Two (2) MumFest T-shirts included. Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Four (4) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden
• Name and logo saturation in MumFest advertising, including press releases and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Weekly social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout September and October.
• Dedicated sponsor space on the street during MumFest. Dimensions of space options are: 10x10 or 20x10.
• Logo on signage near entertainment during MumFest. In addition, there will be verbal recognition of sponsorship from the entertainers (optional).
• Four (4) additional sponsor logo signs placed throughout the festival footprint
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Four (4) MumFest T-shirts included. Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.
• Four (6) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden
• Name and logo saturation in ALL MumFest advertising, including any print advertisement, radio, television, press releases, and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Weekly social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout August, September, and October.
• Dedicated sponsor space on the street during MumFest. Dimensions of space to be agreed upon.
• Logo on vests worn by the security staff
• Two additional logos placed on key entrance/exit barricades
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY IF PURCHASED BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Four (4) MumFest T-shirts and four (4) limited edition MumFest posters
• Six (6) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden - 1 drink ticket included per person.
• Name and logo saturation in ALL MumFest advertising, including any print advertisement, radio, television, press releases, and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.
• Weekly social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout August, September, and October.
• Dedicated sponsor space on the street during MumFest. Dimensions of space to be agreed upon.
• Logo signage at street entry points during MumFest.
• Four (4) additional sponsor logo signs will be placed on barricades throughout the MumFest footprint.
• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY IF PURCHASED BEFORE JULY 15TH)
• Four (4) MumFest T-shirts and four (4) limited edition MumFest posters
• Six (6) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden - 1 drink ticket included per person.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts, please do so here.
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