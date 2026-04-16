MumFest Sponsorships

• Name and logo saturation in MumFest music and lineup advertising, including press releases and website. The sponsor’s logo will be linked to the sponsor's website if applicable.

• Logo posted on music-associated social media posts on MumFest Facebook and Instagram throughout September and October.

• Dedicated sponsor space during MumFest. Dimensions of space options are: 10x10 or 20x10.

• Signage near the stage during MumFest, including the sponsor's logo

• Optional verbal recognition on the main stage by a sponsor representative or provided message to ur emcee

• One (1) custom printed MumFest banner hung on streetlights in the downtown vicinity in prominent locations for six (6) weeks beginning in September. (ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 15TH)

• Two (2) MumFest T-shirts included. Sponsors may purchase additional t-shirts at a discounted price.

• Two (2) Passes to VIP Sponsor Music Tent in Beer Garden