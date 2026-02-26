Mundo Mile Fun "Run"/ Milla Divertida Mundo

Includes entry to the event and a celebratory token for completing the "Mundo Mile". Teachers and staff can register for free by using code "gratis" at checkout. Any Mundo Verde student that is unable to pay the registration fee can also register for free by using the code "gratis" at checkout. // Incluye la entrada al evento y un recuerdo conmemorativo por completar la “Mundo Mile”.

Los maestros y el personal pueden registrarse de forma gratuita usando el código “gratis” al momento de pagar.

Cualquier estudiante de Mundo Verde que no pueda cubrir la cuota de inscripción también puede registrarse gratis utilizando el mismo código “gratis” al finalizar la compra.