How Your Membership Works:

Your Customized 12-month Funding Strategy:

First, you complete a brief questionnaire.

CCI then creates custom search criteria for opportunities that match your project and your community’s needs with federal, state and foundational grant funding opportunities.

Once search criteria are established and funding opportunities are identified, CCI will provide you with a 12-month plan of potential grants. This planning calendar is yours to use.

As a CCI Municipal Member, you will also receive weekly email updates and reminders about upcoming application deadlines. Members tell us that this feature is one of their favorites, as it eliminates that last-minute panic feeling we’ve all experienced when a grant application gets shoved to the back burner because of competing priorities. No more missed opportunities!

Live Online Weekly Office Hours:

Ask Questions, Discuss Opportunities, and Enjoy Peer to Peer Discussions

Members enjoy weekly, video office hours with one or more of our senior personnel. You can ask questions or discuss any of the materials that you’ve received in your funding calendar or any of your weekly updates. We can also discuss new opportunities coming down the pipeline or items and opportunities that we discovered that week!

These office hours also provide an opportunity for you to provide us with direct feedback, so we can be certain that your membership is providing you with the value you seek. We welcome your suggestions about features and services you would like us to add to the program. We are committed to making the CCI Municipal Membership Program as helpful as possible.

In these weekly office hours, you will meet other dedicated municipal leaders. Who knows?... One or more of whom could be your next collaboration partner(s). You’re also likely to meet a peer who has overcome some of the challenges you might currently be facing.





Matchmaking Services:

One of CCI’s overarching missions is to facilitate connections between civic groups, nonprofits, mission-driven organizations, public agencies, and municipalities so that they develop a more inclusive collaborative project creation process.

To that end, CCI will introduce you to nonprofits, other municipalities, and civic groups that share your priorities and seek to undertake a project similar to yours. These collaborations leverage resources and funding opportunities to create projects that deliver even greater impact to your community. CCCI can assist in completing the grant applications on behalf of the collaboration.

Discounts on Other CCI Services:

Members who wish to have CCI prepare a grant application on their behalf, do grant administration for them, conduct community outreach, hold public listening sessions, assist in strategic planning, or any of our services, will receive discounts based on the size and scale of the project.