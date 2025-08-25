MURC Annual Jeans & Jewels Gala

Hosted by
About this event
$
Ocean Township, NJ 07712, USA
Ticket price for the Jeans & Jewels Gala includes, hors d'oeuvre hour, buffet dinner, dessert, coffee, tea and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event.
The Gold Level Sponsorship will support MURC's general operations and will be acknowledged in the ad journal. All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 25th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
The Silver Level Sponsorship will support MURC's Liberty Park Community Garden and will be acknowledged in the ad journal. All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 25th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
The Bronze Level Sponsorship will support MURC's summer programs and will be acknowledged in the ad journal. All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 25th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 25th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 25th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 18th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 18th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 18th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
All ad submissions must be print ready in PDF or JPEG format, black & white or color same price. Journal Size 8.5” X 11”. Email ads to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 18th. Call Dianna Harris with questions @ 732-616-2940.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!