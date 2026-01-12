Developmental Preschool And Day Care Center

Hosted by

Developmental Preschool And Day Care Center

About this event

Murder at the Derby

603 E University Ave

Laramie, WY 82072, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

Entry for 1. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Couples Ticket
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry for 2. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Millionaire's Row Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets to event

8 Commemorative glasses

Special Reserved seating

Recognition in event materials if committed before April 1.

Derby Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets to event

6 Commemorative glasses

Special Reserved seating

Recognition in event materials if committed before April 1.

Stable Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets to event

4 Commemorative glasses

Special Reserved seating

Recognition in event materials if committed before April 1.

Rose Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to event

2 Commemorative glasses

Special Reserved seating

Recognition in event materials if committed before April 1.

Add a donation for Developmental Preschool And Day Care Center

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