Murder at the Masquerade - A Fundraiser for the Children's Home of Jefferson County

136 Franklin St

Watertown, NY 13601, USA

VIP
$90

VIP admission receives the 3-hour show, the dinner buffet, signature hors d’oeuvres, a bottle of wine (per table), special seating on stage, and an extra clue! These tickets are ONLY available for $90

Raffle Ticket
$25

Premium Prize Raffle – Items Valued Over $500
Each ticket enters you for a chance to win one of our exclusive premium prizes valued at more than $500. These high-value items represent some of the most exciting offerings in our raffle and are sure to make a lasting impact for the lucky winner. Secure yours today for a shot at these top-tier rewards.

Opportunity Prize Ticket
$5

Opportunity Prize Raffle – Items Valued at $50
Each ticket gives you a chance to win one of our opportunity prizes valued at approximately $50. These prizes offer exceptional value and are perfect for adding an extra spark to your day. Affordable to enter and exciting to win, this raffle is a great way to support our cause while treating yourself to something special.

