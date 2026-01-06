Murder at the Museum: Bored To Death, 2026 Sponsorships

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Support for Murder at the Museum and the Allegany Museum! Witness Sponsors receive name recognition on the event webpage, in the printed program, at the entry and ticket tables, and inside the Allegany Museum Ballroom
Take a starring role in supporting Murder at the Museum! Key Witness Sponsors receive recognition on the Murder at the Museum webpage, in the printed program, at the entry and ticket tables, and inside the Allegany Museum Ballroom — plus a social media shout-out to thank you for your support!
Be a Prime Suspect in making this event possible! This sponsor level includes a verbal thank-you at the start of each show, a special social media spotlight, and name or business card recognition on our website, in the event program, at the entry and ticket tables, and prominently displayed in the Allegany Museum Ballroom.
Become an Exclusive Story Sponsor and have your business or name woven directly into the live murder mystery performance. Your brand becomes part of the plot — mentioned by the characters and heard by every guest in the room. It’s a memorable, laugh-out-loud way to put your name in front of an engaged audience while supporting a beloved local event. Also includes all the perks of the Prime Suspect Sponsors!
Sip in the Spotlight: Become our Signature Cocktail Sponsor and have a specialty drink named after you or your business, featured on the bar with a custom sign, and promoted on our social media leading up to the event. Guests will see it, order it, talk about it — and associate your name with one of the most fun parts of the night.
Plus, get all the perks of the Prime Suspect Sponsorship.
Put Your Name on the Bar. Become the official Bar Sponsor for Murder at the Museum and have the bar named after you or your business for the entire weekend. Your name will appear on prominent signage above and below the bar — the most visited spot in the room — giving your brand unbeatable visibility all night long. Get all this plus the perks of the Prime Suspect Sponsorship.
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