Murder Before Dessert: A Killer Night for a Cause

Join us for a night of mystery, laughter, and delicious food — all for a great cause! Your ticket includes one seat, a full meal, and access to the live Murder Mystery show.
Bring your best detective instincts and maybe a friend or two for a killer evening benefiting the Lampasas Animal Shelter!
Support a killer cause in style! This VIP table includes seating for 8 guests, a delicious meal, wine, and full access to the show. As a sponsor, your business will receive a shoutout on social media and be recognized in the event program for helping make this unforgettable night possible.
Perfect for businesses, groups, or anyone wanting to make a big impact with a front-row seat to the fun (and the mayhem)!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!