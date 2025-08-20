Beautify Pullman

Hosted by

Beautify Pullman

About this event

Murder in Sin City - a Fundraiser for Beautify Pullman

6130 122nd Ave

Fennville, MI 49408, USA

General admission ticket
$110

One ticket to Murder in Sin City, a murder mystery fundraiser for Beautify Pullman. Ticket includes, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $50 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.

High Rollers Ticket
$175

With an additional donation reflected in the ticket price, you will have reserved seat in the High Rollers Room overlooking the stage. $115 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.

Reserved table for 6
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six tickets and a reserved table with a premium view of the stage. Ticket includes a reserved table for 6, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $390 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.

Reserved table for 10
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten tickets and a reserved table with a premium view of the stage. Ticket includes a reserved table for 10, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $650 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.

Add a donation for Beautify Pullman

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!