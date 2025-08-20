Murder in Sin City - a Fundraiser for Beautify Pullman

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket to Murder in Sin City, a murder mystery fundraiser for Beautify Pullman. Ticket includes, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $50 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.
With an additional donation reflected in the ticket price, you will have reserved seat in the High Rollers Room overlooking the stage. $115 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.
Six tickets and a reserved table with a premium view of the stage. Ticket includes a reserved table for 6, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $390 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.
Ten tickets and a reserved table with a premium view of the stage. Ticket includes a reserved table for 10, food, drinks, entertainment, and participation in the mystery. $650 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!