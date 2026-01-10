Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need
Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need
Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need
Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need
$>1000 helps us continue our mission with special needs cases. Business or name on place mats at event as well as social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!