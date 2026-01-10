Kenosha Forgotten Friends Inc

Hosted by

Kenosha Forgotten Friends Inc

About this event

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

12304 75th St

Kenosha, WI 53142, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

One Paw Sponsor
$100

Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need


Two Paw Sponsor
$200

Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need

Three Paws Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need

Four Paw Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship helps us cover the cost of veterinary care for so many animals in need

Polydactyl Sponsor
$1,001

$>1000 helps us continue our mission with special needs cases. Business or name on place mats at event as well as social media

Add a donation for Kenosha Forgotten Friends Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!