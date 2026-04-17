Murder Mystery Add-Ons & Raffles

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About this event
Woodbridge, NJ 07095, USA
Includes $120 Murder Cash, One personal clue notepad,
Pen, Mini Magnifying glass, and Two Mugshots
Includes $35 Murder Cash and Two Mugshot
$20 in murder cash!
Includes: 2 ($1), 1 ($5) 1 ($13)
$120 in murder cash!
Includes: 2 ($1), 1 ($5) 1 ($13), 1 ($100)
Make sure you have room for all of your clues!
Take your photo on our mugshot backdrop, you'll recieve your digital downloads in 72 hours and a code for your photo! (Want one now for social media? Take one extra with your phone!) Photography Services Courtesy of Jennifer Scinico Photography
Don't forget your 50/50 Tickets. Tickets are 10 for $15!
Don't forget your 50/50 Tickets. Tickets are 3 for $5!
Don't forget your Basket Tickets. Tickets are 3 for $5
Delight your sweet love with dangerously stunning rose to rwmber your light with the stars. Limited item, only 20 available, grab one before they pass on!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!