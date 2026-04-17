Woodbridge American Legion Auxiliary Unit 87

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Woodbridge American Legion Auxiliary Unit 87

About this event

Murder Mystery Add-Ons & Raffles

314 Berry St

Woodbridge, NJ 07095, USA

Ultimate Gumshoe
$20

Includes $120 Murder Cash, One personal clue notepad,
Pen, Mini Magnifying glass, and Two Mugshots

Murder Bundle
$15

Includes $35 Murder Cash and Two Mugshot

Murder Cash Mini Bundle
$8

$20 in murder cash!

Includes: 2 ($1), 1 ($5) 1 ($13)

Murder Cash Mega Bundle
$10

$120 in murder cash!

Includes: 2 ($1), 1 ($5) 1 ($13), 1 ($100)

Note Pad & Pen
$3

Make sure you have room for all of your clues!

Magnifying Glass
$3
Mug Shot
$5

Take your photo on our mugshot backdrop, you'll recieve your digital downloads in 72 hours and a code for your photo! (Want one now for social media? Take one extra with your phone!) Photography Services Courtesy of Jennifer Scinico Photography

50/50 Tickets (10)
$15

Don't forget your 50/50 Tickets. Tickets are 10 for $15!

50/50 Tickets (3)
$5

Don't forget your 50/50 Tickets. Tickets are 3 for $5!

Door Prize Raffles (3)
$5

Don't forget your Basket Tickets. Tickets are 3 for $5

Hollywood Long Stem Rose
$2

Delight your sweet love with dangerously stunning rose to rwmber your light with the stars. Limited item, only 20 available, grab one before they pass on!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!